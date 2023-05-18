D-Von Dudley Says He's Not Interested In Returning To WWE As A Producer

D-Von Dudley has worn many hats during his career; tag team specialist, preacher, and most recently producer, a role he served in WWE for eight years, until he was let go earlier this year. But given that many wrestlers always seem to wind back up in WWE again, some have wondered if D-Von could eventually resurface in WWE under one of his old roles.

One person who doesn't see that happening, however, is D-Von Dudley. In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von showed appreciation for his run in WWE, especially his most recent run, but is content for that to be of his time with the promotion.

"I'm not interested in it, I'll be honest with you," D-Von said. "I had a great run. I had a seven-year, sorry, eight-year [run]. That includes the year we came back, and then the producing years. I had a great time, I did. There were some stressful times working behind the scenes, but again, I basically did what I was supposed to do there, and my time is up."

D-Von was quick to note he harbored no bad feelings towards WWE, and is happy that he was able to finish this run on his own terms, something he didn't feel he did when the Dudley Boyz left WWE in 2005. But the inability to do certain things while working for WWE has him feeling this move was for the best.

"I don't have any ill feelings, but I'm done," D-Von said. "I think I'm finished. I'm not going to say never, because in this business, you never say never, I do know that. But at the same token, the way I feel right now, there's no reason for me to go back. There's nothing there for me anymore."

