NXT's Ilja Dragunov Believes This WWE Main Roster Star Is 'One Of A Kind'

GUNTHER and Ilya Dragunov have long been connected to one another. The duo have waged war in a variety of wrestling rings over the years — first overseas in promotions such as wXw and PROGRESS Wrestling before taking their battles to "NXT UK." It was in the latter where Dragunov became the man to end GUNTHER's record-setting "NXT UK" Championship reign in August 2021.

Yet even as Dragunov knows he can beat GUNTHER, he still considers the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion to be the type of wrestler he strives to be. "When I think about it, I know he's just one of a kind," Dragunov told "Under the Ring" during a recent interview. "Never, ever will somebody be like him — from his knowledge to his way to his style to everything."

While the duo are currently in different places in the WWE ecosystem — Dragunov on "NXT" and GUNTHER now making his home on "WWE Raw," the likelihood of the two meeting down the road again remains an enticing possibility. In fact, a future meeting may also give Dragunov the chance to put an end to yet another historic title reign of GUNTHER's. The Intercontinental Champion is currently in the midst of a record-setting stretch for the longest reign in the history of the title. GUNTHER broke the Honky Tonk Man's previous milestone of 454 days earlier this month, shattering a mark which had held for 35 years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription