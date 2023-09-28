Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Mankind As An 'Attraction,' Recalls Classic WWE Promo

Using various outlandish personas, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley won over countless fans throughout his WWE career. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is one of those many fans. On a recent episode of the "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze praised Foley's run as Mankind in the mid-to-late 1990s.

"Just about everything they did with Mankind should have failed," Prinze said. "The fact [is] that they pulled it off at such a high level with this dude — and credit to him, because the stories and writing are ridiculous. ... It's important people understand how fine a talent Mick Foley was."

Prinze stated that Foley might not have been able to carry a Hollywood movie with his acting. However, pro wrestling requires an entirely different skill set, and Foley was able to get the audience to relate to a masked villain in a completely unexpected way.

"How the hell do you feel sorry for a serial killer with a Leatherface mask on?" Prinze asked. "But he did at the highest level, to where he came off vulnerable and scared and meek, and he just needs a friend and he looks the way he looks. To me, there are very few attraction wrestlers, ... but the one that was the most fun ... was always Mankind."