Mark Henry Says Recently Released WWE Star Would Be 'At The Top' Of His List For AEW

It was a dark end to last week, as WWE underwent massive cuts to their main and developmental rosters, with names such as Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, and Dolph Ziggler being among the names let go. And while all the names will have to wait for their noncompete clauses to end, it hasn't stopped many from speculating what their next moves will be — and if any of the talents will wind up in AEW.

During the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry, who works for AEW as a personality and coach, was asked who from the list of WWE cuts would be a good fit in AEW. Henry named Elias as one talent he'd like to see in AEW, though there was another wrestler that trumped the former "Drifter."

"Dolph Ziggler, top of the list," Henry said. "One of the best wrestlers in this modern era, in the last 10 years for sure. His first 15 years, he was kind of cutting his teeth, getting acclimated, and then the next four [years], he started to get in the main event picture, kind of being the foil for other people. But the last 10 years, Dolph Ziggler's been one of the elite of the elite guys."

While Ziggler will have plenty of options outside of wrestling, including continuing his standup comedy career, the former World Heavyweight Champion does have connections in AEW, including his brother, Ryan Nemeth. The "Hollywood Hunk" hasn't been shy about wanting his brother to join him in AEW, even tweeting last week, prior to Ziggler's release, a photo of the brothers holding championship gold together. Ziggler also appeared alongside Nemeth in an episode of "Being the Elite" last month.

