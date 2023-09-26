Last Man Standing Match Between Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura Set For WWE Fastlane

After weeks of back-and-forth about a potential rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship, the stipulation for WWE Fastlane has been set between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Rollins came out to the ring and demanded an answer to his challenge from Nakamura, who provided it in the form of a Last Man Standing stipulation for the event on October 7, which the champion accepted.

After Rollins retained his title in their match at Payback, Nakamura jumped the champion and beat him down after the premium live event went off the air. In the weeks that followed, Rollins challenged Nakamura to a rematch, but Nakamura surprisingly refused, even with Rollins not being cleared to compete at one point following their Payback bout. Rollins laid out the challenge that the Japanese star could choose the time, place, and stipulation for their rematch.

During "Raw," Nakamura appeared in a video on the titantron to answer the challenge and goaded Rollins about his "broken" back. He told the champion he wouldn't be able to beat the 10-count and his daughter would be ashamed of him. Rollins acknowledged it might be his "last match" due to his back injury, but didn't back down from the fight, telling Nakamura if he "wanted to get crazy," it was game on for the stipulation.

Rollins vs. Nakamura 2 is the first and only match announced for Fastlane as of this writing, despite being less than two weeks away.