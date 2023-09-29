AEW Star Willow Nightingale On Proving Herself And Capitalizing On Opportunities

In the space of just two years, Willow Nightingale has gone from being a sporadically-used and unsigned talent to one of the most popular and dependable full-time stars on the AEW women's roster. The 29-year-old has had a stellar year both with the company and abroad, winning the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's title and the second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating the likes of Mercedes Mone and Ruby Soho in the process.

But despite all of her success, Nightingale isn't content with her position on the card in AEW, and in a recent interview with "Wrestlezone," spoke about her desire to be consistently featured as a top star within the promotion.

"I want to be viewed as a legitimate contender for the championship," she said. "I've proven that I can win championships ... I've proven myself in the regard that I can pull the trigger on something like this and walk out a winner and represent myself as a star. I want to be a person who people see and they are asking why isn't she in the main event picture for the women? That is ultimately the question that I ask myself. I want people to see me that way, and I want to see myself that way."

Nightingale's babyface persona has become a hit with AEW and ROH fans, while her mix of speed and power from bell to bell has made her one of the most reliable fixtures.

As the landscape of the AEW women's division constantly evolves, especially with the rumors of the aforementioned Mone and Mariah May joining the company, Nightingale will face stiff competition to potentially challenge Saraya or Kris Statlander for either of the women's titles in the coming months.

