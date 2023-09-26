WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Compares AEW's Kenny Omega To Former WCW Stablemate

On a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash compared current AEW star Kenny Omega to his former nWo stablemate Sean Waltman, drawing parallels between the two wrestlers for their ability to have a good match with just about anyone. Nash made the comparison while addressing Waltman's desire to return to the ring, and when asked who his friend should wrestle if he were to make a comeback.

"Has anybody seen the match that Kenny Omega had with an 8-year-old Japanese girl? I watched it last night, and some of that s–t looked stiff," Nash said. "Kenny reminds me of Sean Waltman — where he can just have a match with anybody. I've always been a huge fan of Kenny's because of the fact that Kenny would even do that match. [It] was another notch in why he's my favorite [wrestler]."

Nash has always spoken highly of not just Omega but the rest of The Elite, especially for their ability to make a name for themselves outside the WWE umbrella. Through a tweet in June 2022, Omega referred to Matt and Nick Jackson as "super talented and can make everyone look good" while addressing Buff Bagwell's criticism of the AEW EVPS. The WWE Hall of Famer has also previously defended The Bullet Club and The Elite for using nWo's signature "Too Sweet" hand gesture, suggesting in several interviews that the NJPW/AEW stables were keeping nWo's legacy alive by mirroring their mannerisms and taunts.

While a hypothetical Omega vs. Waltman match is unlikely to happen anytime soon, "The Best Bout Machine" did return to AEW programming this past Friday on "AEW Rampage" to save Chris Jericho from a beatdown at the hands of The Don Callis Family. Subsequently, AEW announced that Omega, Jericho, and Kota Ibushi will wrestle Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a trios match this Sunday at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.