AEW Dynamite Preview 9/27: MJF And Adam Cole To Speak, More

Fans will hear from reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The duo known as Better Than You Bay Bay will defend the ROH tag belts against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) this weekend at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, Cole appeared to suffer an injury during MJF's successful defense of the AEW World Championship versus Samoa Joe last week on the third annual "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special. An update on Cole's status will presumably be provided this evening.

Elsewhere, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will sign the contract for their singles bout at WrestleDream on Sunday night. The Elite and The Mogul Embassy will be banned from ringside during that segment. Also, Darby Allin and the new AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross. Cage and Allin are set to face each other in a two-out-of-three falls match for the AEW TNT belt at WrestleDream.

This evening's in-ring action will see House of Black's Julia Hart battle Willow Nightingale. Hart faces Nightingale just days before challenging Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship at WrestleDream. And lastly, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin Gunn, and reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson will battle it out in a four-way match. That bout takes place before all four men and their respective partners collide in a four-way tag team match on Sunday night for a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.