Jade Cargill's Unrealized AEW Dream Matches, Desire To Work With Women's World Champs

The news of Jade Cargill signing with WWE opened up the idea of potential dream matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for many fans, but it also confirmed that she would be leaving behind some huge encounters that never happened in AEW. "I wish I would've worked with the amazing women who are holding the main belts," Cargill told "The Ringer Wrestling Show." "You know, that's one of the things that I really wanted to do. A couple of them have reached out to me, 'I wish they would've had that match,' and I wish so as well."

While Cargill was dominant during her time in AEW as undefeated TBS Champion, there was a lot of top talent in the women's division that she never crossed paths with. From Britt Baker and Toni Storm to Saraya and Serena Deeb, there were plenty of talented women left that Cargill could have mixed it up against in big feuds for AEW. However, her decision to make the move to WWE means that those may not ever ultimately happen, even though WWE's newest star believes she could've hung with them.

"You know, I could've gone on the mic with a lot of those ladies, but TV time is short and you have to work with what we've got," Cargill said. "But yeah, of course, I could've had some dream matches before arriving to the grand stage."

