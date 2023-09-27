Alberto El Patron Replacing Penta El Zero Miedo At Upcoming AAA Héroes Inmortales

AEW may be looking forward to WrestleDream this weekend, but the pay-per-view has caused some complications elsewhere, affecting the immediate plans of AAA. The lucha libre promotion is also running a major event — Heroes Inmortales this weekend and had originally booked Penta El Zero Miedo for the main event. That was before Penta was added to the WrestleDream card.

AAA has now confirmed Penta will miss the show in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, announcing Alberto El Patron as his replacement. Patron will team with AAA regular Octagon Jr. to take on Sam Adonis and AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall.

Debido a un compromiso internacional de @PENTAELZEROM en @AEW, tendremos una nueva lucha estelar de Héroes Inmortales: El mexicanísimo, @PrideOfMexico, unirá fuerzas con el retador #1 por el Campeonato Latinoamericano AAA, Octagón Jr. Mientras que el equipo USA se mantiene sin... pic.twitter.com/uNmiT0jV1d — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 27, 2023

Patron returned to AAA at the start of 2023 as part of the Lucha Libre World Cup, in addition to the Guerra de Rivalidades tournament that took place over AAA's TripleMania series. And while there has been some question about using Patron due to his checkered past, AAA booker Konnan has in the past defended the promotion's use of Patron.

Penta may be missing out on AAA action, but he'll more than make up for it in a four-way match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship — currently held by FTR. Penta again teams up with his Lucha Brothers partner and AEW International Champion Rey Fenix to take on The Gunns, the Young Bucks, and the team of Orange Cassidy and HOOK.