Tony Khan Open To Additional AEW Partnerships, 'No Interest' In Change Of Control

While AEW's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be as strong as ever, with WBD networks broadcasting three different AEW shows each week, there remains lots of questions regarding it. Chief among said questions is how much involvement WBD has with AEW business, especially regarding the potential of them having some form of minority ownership rights, behind AEW co-owners Shahid and Tony Khan.

At the WrestleDream media call yesterday, Tony Khan was asked directly about that, and whether WBD has any stake in the promotion. Khan mostly danced around the question, saying the financial details regarding AEW and WBD's partnership were between the two sides, though Khan was quick to point out he maintains 100% control of AEW's voting stock and decision-making power. Khan would make it clear he was open to WBD, or any other potential investor, having a bigger piece of the pie. In the end, however, Khan was adamant about maintaining full control of AEW, appearing to invoke WWE's recent merger with UFC, without naming it outright, as an example of why.

"We've seen in pro wrestling this year a change of control," Khan said. "I have no interest in a change of control. Would I be interested in taking on additional investment? Yeah, potentially, but it would have to be at the right numbers, and it would have to make sense for us based on how much our business has grown this year. But as for a change of control or giving up any of the voting stock, no, I have no interest in that."