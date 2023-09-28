Why Former WWE Star Alexis Gray Calls Her Release 'Baffling'

While a lot of the focus on the cuts made to WWE's roster last week was on notable names like Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler, plenty of developmental wrestlers also felt the brunt of WWE trimming down their talent pool.

That includes former track star Alexis Gray, who in an interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," admitted she was both surprised, but not altogether surprised with what went down.

"I honestly think that a lot of us had that mindset," Gray said of the cuts. "I personally did have that thought in the back of my mind, but because I was so new, I kind of didn't accept that, 'You know, maybe I was a part of the people that were going to get laid off.' So when I did get the call, it was baffling to me, because when I tell you ... I had a plan. I felt like things were finally making sense in the company, I felt like I understood what they were requesting of us. To just be cut off immediately, as I understood it ... it was a lot. It was crazy."

Gray made clear following her release that she would not be giving up on wrestling, explaining why she wants to continue forward in the business.

"I was just feeling empowered," Gray said. "I was feeling like, 'This is a whole new world for me, that I can just start fresh. It felt natural, it felt comfortable, it felt scary. But at the same time, I felt like, 'Nothing's telling me to not continue. Nothing's telling me to not pursue this and see where this can go.' Because I genuinely don't believe that being with WWE would've made me successful. I believe what I was bringing would've made the company successful."

