Becky Lynch Details Quest To Elevate NXT Women's Title, WWE Raw Women's Division

Becky Lynch has quite a laundry list of accomplishments in her WWE career — from sealing her fate as a Grand Slam Champion with her current reign as "NXT" Women's Champion to being in the main event of WrestleMania. But with so much done in her past, Lynch is now looking toward the future and helping rebuild the women's division for tomorrow. As she revealed to the New York Post, her new main goal in WWE is to continue elevating the women's roster, which she feels has been taken for granted over the last year.

"Currently, we are a little light on women with credibility on 'Raw,'" Lynch said. "So anyway I can give these women, who are great, credibility, give them a match, give them an outing, and showcase them in a championship match, I think that only benefits everybody. It benefits the audience," she continued, "because we have more women that we care about and more women that I can beat. I need people to come up. I need people on this level. But if nobody's getting any TV time, if nobody's getting any storytime, then they can't rise up, because nobody knows who the hell they are."

That motivation is behind Lynch's recent concentration on "NXT." This Saturday at the brand's No Mercy premium live event, she'll defend the "NXT" Women's Title against former champion Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match.

"I'm very grateful for my time, but I want more time, dammit," Lynch said. "That's why I will do all of these things. That's why I'll go down to "NXT." That's why I'll be on all the shows. That's why I'll be on dark matches on 'SmackDown' as well as being a mother and traveling and writing a book and all the other things I'm doing," she shared. "It's because I love this, and I'm trying to elevate this, this championship, and elevate all the women."