Al Snow Details Decision To 'Open Up All The Way' Before Shooting Netflix's Wrestlers

Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's former developmental promotion, was featured in Netflix's recent "Wrestlers" docuseries. During an appearance on the "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, OVW co-owner Al Snow, who spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the release of "Wrestlers" earlier this month, talked about a significant meeting he had with OVW personnel prior to the Netflix series being filmed.

"I had a meeting when we found out this was gonna happen," Snow said. "And I sat everybody down, and I said, 'Listen. You can't be half-pregnant. We've got to make a choice. Either we open up all the way, one hundred percent, or we don't. And to their credit, everybody did ... They don't just show the guys backstage in the locker room. They're literally following them to their house. They show their family, their lives."

Greg Whiteley, one of the executive producers of the "Wrestlers" docuseries, was described by Snow as "talented" at telling the stories featured on the show. The former WWE Hardcore Champion added that "Wrestlers" had something for everyone, whether they liked pro wrestling or not. Snow recently admitted that he had some trepidation about pulling back the curtain so much for the show.

When asked on the "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast if there was a season two of "Wrestlers" in the pipeline, Snow said there wasn't at this time. Snow mentioned that his long-term plan is now to build OVW into a "functional regional operation."

