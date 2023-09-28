Latest Update On Edge's Status With WWE

Edge's contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of this month. According to PWInsider, the "Rated-R Superstar" has now been removed from the "miscellaneous" section of WWE's internal roster, meaning he is no longer listed anywhere on the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion's in-house performers' list. Edge is still currently on WWE.com's roster page. PWInsider reported similar information earlier this month; however, hours later, Edge was allegedly put back on WWE's internal roster under "miscellaneous," which is used for injured talent and performers who aren't a part of the full-time roster.

It's unclear where Edge's future lies at this present time. His most recent match with WWE took place on the August 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he defeated Sheamus in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That show also celebrated Edge's 25-year anniversary with WWE. Prior to that bout with Sheamus, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that it was the last match penciled in on his existing WWE contract.

There has been speculation that Edge may retire again or even join WWE's rival AEW, reuniting with his longtime tag team partner and best friend Christian Cage. However, in a social media update posted after his match with Sheamus, Edge said that he had a WWE contract extension "sitting in his inbox," but he wasn't sure what he wanted to do next with his career. Edge pointed out that he was forced to retire due to injury last time, but now the ball is in his court, and it's a lot more difficult.