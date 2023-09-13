Edge Reportedly Removed From WWE Internal Roster, AEW Speculation Continues

Ever since Edge wrestled Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 18, speculation has run wild regarding what his next move would be, with some wondering if he would retire, return to WWE, or possibly jump to AEW. And while Edge would deny reports that suggested those within WWE thought he could leave, new information continues to suggest that a big change may be in "The Rated R Superstar's" future.

PWInsider reports that WWE has removed Edge from their internal roster. While he remains listed on WWE's website, his removal from the internal roster sheet is seen as a suggestion that the promotion is preparing for life without him. With that in mind, PWI contends there remains a belief in some circles that Edge is heading to AEW, despite his previous denials. A Wrestling Inc. source within WWE was unaware of the internal roster change.

Should Edge end up departing WWE and joining AEW, it would be the first time the WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled outside of the promotion since 1998. Prior to signing a WWE developmental deal in 1997, Edge competed on the independent scene =under his real name, Adam Copeland, as well as Adam Impact (no relation to Johnny Impact), and Sexton Hardcastle. He would also work two tapings of "WCW Pro" in 1996 under the name Damon Striker.

Edge joining AEW would also reunite him with his long-time best friend and former tag team partner Christian Cage, with whom he won the WWE Tag Team Championships seven times. Christian, who currently manages TNT Champion Luchasaurus while also claiming to be TNT Champion himself, claimed to have recently signed a new contract with AEW at the post All Out media scrum a week and a half ago.