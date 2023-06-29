Christian On Hitting Things Off With Edge & Their Relationship Outside Wrestling

Edge and Christian Cage have carved out noteworthy singles careers for themselves, but the duo will always be synonymous with one another for their work as a tag team in WWE, where they were introduced as kayfabe brothers in the late '90s. Nearly 26 years after they burst into the spotlight, Edge and Christian have remained the closest of friends, and still hang out every opportunity they get despite working for different promotions.

In a recent interview with "Swerve City Podcast," Christian explained how he and Edge have managed to "maintain the brotherhood" in an industry that has seen many longtime friends falling out — for a multitude of reasons.

"The reality is I just can't shake the guy," Christian said. "Believe me, I've tried [laughs] but he keeps coming back. We hit it off when I moved into a new town, in the sixth grade, and I was a really shy kid. I wouldn't even get out of the car to go to school. So, the teacher sent a couple of students and Adam [Copeland] was one of them. He talked to me and made me feel better, so when I went to school, we started talking, and we both realized that we loved wrestling. So, our initial bond was wrestling, and also this Ninja throwing star — we've told that story tons of times.

"Adam was also a very good artist, he'd draw these pictures of us as a tag team," Christian continued. "We'd set up mattresses in the sideyard — I don't condone doing this, but we'd wrestle with my brother and stuff and sit and talk about finding a wrestling training [school] and how we're gonna make this dream happen. And we did!"