WWE's Edge And AEW's Christian Reunite At Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoff Game

While many fans were fixated on the goings-on behind the scenes at "WWE Raw" last night — between Vince McMahon's creative changes again and a surprise CM Punk visit — outside of the wrestling bubble, there was plenty of sports action on the docket. A couple of key games went down to the wire in the NBA Playoffs, but the same could be said in hockey with the Stanley Cup Playoffs kicking into gear across several first-round match-ups. One such series sees the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won two Cups in recent years. And for WWE Hall of Famer and Leafs die-hard Edge — who hasn't missed a game this season — he was bound to be locked in on what was happening on the ice.

But rather than watch the game on TV, Edge decided to head down to Tampa to take in the game live and in-person, and he joined up with a familiar longtime friend and tag team partner to do so: Christian Cage. Via Twitter, the pair shared their experience out at Amalie Arena for Game 4 of the series. "Buds vs Bolts," Edge captioned their photo together. "E to the C."

While it's always nice to see Edge and Christian Cage cross promotional lines to reunite, the evening nearly didn't have a good ending for the former seven-time WWE World Tag Team Champions. Trailing by three ending into the third period, the duo's hometown Leafs rallied from their 4-1 deficit to tie the game and send it into overtime. There, an Alex Kerfoot goal notched the W for Toronto, giving them a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series over the Bolts.