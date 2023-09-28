Why WWE's Becky Lynch Says It Doesn't Matter How Good NXT Star Tiffany Stratton Is

Over the last month, Becky Lynch has found a new rival in Tiffany Stratton, with the two battling it out down in "WWE NXT" over the Women's Championship. And after Lynch defeated Stratton to win the title, Stratton now looks for revenge this Saturday at No Mercy, challenging Lynch for the gold in an Extreme Rules match. On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Lynch discussed the rematch, and why she's less concerned with Stratton's talent and more about finding out what Stratton is able to do in a high-pressure situation.

"Tiffany is one of those people that has got a rocket strapped to her, right?" Lynch said. "She's one of those people who comes in and looks a million bucks and can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong. She's got a character, we hate her, she's got everything. She's got everything. How much do you love it? What do you have in here? Because that's what matters. And it's a thing that the audience picks up on."

"It doesn't matter how good you are, it doesn't matter if you've got all the tools in the box. If you've got all the right [stuff], [the crowd], they pick up on something. And that's an energy, that is a love for this. That is being a student of the game ... I think Tiffany has everything that it takes to be to be a Superstar. But it comes down to what's in your heart ... So that's what I wanted. That's what I want to do. I want to push her. I want to see how extreme she's willing to go. How much can she take and keep coming back? That's what an Extreme Rules match is."

