Why WWE's Rey Mysterio Says He'll Slap His Son Dominik In The Face If He Sees Him

From the middle of 2022 into the early months of 2023, one of WWE's hottest storylines (along with The Bloodline) was the feud between the legendary Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio. That rivalry culminated with a match at this year's WWE WrestleMania 39, just hours after Rey was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, there is still animosity between the two, as made clear by Rey during a conversation on WWE's "The Bump."

"I was actually reading one of Dom's comments saying how sad it was for me to have to try and win a title when he had just become North American champion," Mysterio said. "And I'll tell you what — if I see him, I'll slap him right in the face for saying that, because it's not true. I don't feel that way. The opportunity was given and I took advantage of it, just like he did."

Though Rey was victorious at WrestleMania, he appears very open to getting back in the ring with his son. This time, it seems he has his sights set on more than just a victory over Dominik.

"At the end of the day, if we come to bump shoulders again, and he's still champion and I'm still champion, I would not mind putting this title against his title on the line," Rey continued.

Rey captured the WWE United States Championship back on August 11 during an episode of "WWE SmackDown," while Dominik won the "WWE NXT" North American Championship a little less than a month before on July 18. While his father has allied himself with Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro as the Latino World Order, Dominik's bonds with The Judgment Day seem to have grown even stronger.