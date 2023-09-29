AEW Dynamite Sees Significant Ratings Drop For Final Episode Before WrestleDream PPV

The September 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" didn't see the best ratings ahead of its WrestleDream pay-per-view on Sunday, October 1. "Wrestlenomics" reports that "Dynamite" was watched by 855,000 total viewers — the lowest total viewership since August 9.

This week's episode also had its lowest 18 to 49 key demo rating since June 28 — 365,000 viewers, with a 0.28 P18-49 rating. Overall "Dynamite" was ranked third in the cable originals, losing to the second Republican presidential debate and the Fox News show, "Hannity."

Going further in-depth, viewership was close to a million during AEW World Champion MJF's segment with Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White, who confronted the champ. Following that segment, between quarters 5 and 6, it dropped to a staggering 130,000 viewers. Comparing the numbers to the September 20 episode, which saw a total viewership of 984,000, it's down 13%, while in the key demo, it was down 22% from last week.

In the WrestleDream go-home edition of "Dynamite," Rey Fenix successfully defended his AEW International title against Jeff Jarrett, while Young Bucks' Nick Jackson earned himself a future shot at the Fenix's title by defeating Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli.

There was also a WrestleDream contract match signing between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, which ended with the two brawling in the ring before security broke them up. The show ended with a man wearing a devil mask that looked suspiciously like MJF's mask, who turned the camera away after four masked men had just attacked White.