AEW Dynamite 09/27/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

AEW seems to have had uniquely terrible injury luck over the last couple of years, so in some ways it's no surprise that one half of their hottest act, ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole, broke his ankle on last week's "Grand Slam" episode despite not being the one actually wrestling. It's one hell of a setback, and Tony Khan does not have a good track record with improvisation. However, I actually thought AEW handled Cole's injury pretty well on "Dynamite" this week, and I think there are now a few different ways it could actually be made into a (relative) advantage.

The most important thing AEW did on this episode was immediately figure out how the injury impacts MJF as a character; namely, that he feels guilty because Cole was injured coming down to the ring to help him against Samoa Joe, a match MJF wouldn't have won without Cole's presence at ringside. Perfect. 10/10. Now, even if Cole is just not seen again until he's healed, MJF can tell the story by himself for a while. But of course, Cole doesn't necessarily need to have an extended absence from AEW TV. "Dynamite" aired another Cole/MJF brochacho vignette this week (guest starring Captain Insano himself) — while I personally am starting to feel like these productions need to either evolve in some way or become less frequent, they are undeniably a major part of the Better Than You, Bay Bay playbook, and a broken ankle doesn't prevent Cole from doing those. It's also helpful that Cole has established relationships with other members of the roster, meaning that even in his absence, you can tell his story through Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and even Britt Baker if you want to. And Cole can always hang out ringside, cut promos, do interviews, etc; one of the benefits of being the AEW feud that relies least on actual wrestling for its storytelling is that an injury doesn't have to be as crippling to the story as it might be otherwise.

Or, you know, just take Cole off TV and put everything on the backburner until he's healthy. That's fine too. The act is in a place where it really needs to grow past "MJF thought about hitting Cole with the Dynamite Diamong Ring again," or risk becoming over-exposed. Absence makes the heart grow fonder — take BTYBB away from the fans for six months, then see how massive the pop is when Cole returns.