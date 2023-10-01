Why Rey Mysterio Says It's 'Still Weird' That He's In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Rey Mysterio has opened up about life as a WWE Hall of Famer and how he has found it tough to accept the accolade.

The United States Champion was a guest on "The Bump," this week, where he was asked about how his goals in pro wrestling have changed after becoming a Hall of Famer. The legendary luchador stated that the title of Hall of Famer hasn't fully sunk in yet, especially since not many active stars have been inducted.

"It's still weird to me when they make the announcement, 'Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.' That is still yet to click," said Mysterio. "I guess you're used to hearing Hall of Famers that have retired and not fully active, in my case it's different. I just think the respect that is shown, not only throughout my peers, but from fans around the world has been massive, massive ... overwhelming. The fact that I'm able to represent my culture and doing it worldwide is just a true blessing, to be able to travel and represent lucha libre to its fullest."

The former WWE Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, which made him one of the first active WWE stars to be receive the honor.

Mysterio is truly representing Hispanic culture as a part of the LWO, helping the group's stars grow inside and outside the ring, which Santos Escobar recently highlighted, who praised the Hall of Famer for his humility. The 48-year-old star, despite being in the business for over three decades, remains relevant and continues to wrestle at a high level. One of his upcoming matches is against Escobar when Mysterio will be defending his United States title against his fellow LWO member.