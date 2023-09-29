Video: AEW's Saraya Appears On Truth Or Dab: Rapid Fire From Producers Of Hot Ones

Ahead of AEW All In, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF did their best to conquer Hot Ones' "Truth or Dab" series. Now, it was time for AEW Women's Champion Saraya to tackle a variety of questions (and hot sauces) in an intensified version of the show — "Truth Or Dab: Rapid Fire." For this spinoff, which was posted to the X platform, Saraya was tasked with telling the truth or correctly answering trivia questions in an effort to avoid eating chicken wings covered in a mixed assortment of hot sauces. In the "Trivia or Dab" portion of the show, Saraya was asked to arrange four films ("Fast Five," "Jumanji," "Skyscraper," and "San Andreas"), that starred Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in the sequence of their release dates. Unfortunately for Saraya, she provided an incorrect lineup order, forcing her to then consume a chicken wing laced with "The Last Dab: Xperience" hot sauce, which contains over 91% pepper X.

Will @saraya rank her family members by in-ring abilities? Will she reveal 3 nice things about the wrestling Dirt Sheets? On #TruthOrDabRapidFire, Saraya has two simple choices: tell the truthâ€¦ or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵❤️â€🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ER8K5HtWr — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 29, 2023

Luckily, the next question was easy for Saraya to answer, as she was implored to share a moment of her career she wished she could relive. In Saraya's case, there are multiple moments — her WWE Divas Championship win, capturing the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship, and most recently, dethroning Hikaru Shida to become the AEW Women's Champion. Outside of her title wins, Saraya expressed interest in redoing her match at Full Gear 2022, which marked her first in-ring appearance in nearly five years. "I was the s***s," Saraya said.

Of the remaining five questions, Saraya declined to answer three, one of which asked her to rank her family members in order of their in-ring abilities. Saraya chose to consume chicken wings covered in the "Apollo" and "XXX" hot sauces instead. To close out her "Truth Or Dab: Rapid Fire" experience, Saraya provided her passionate pitch for Americans to try dipping their pizza in mayonnaise, which she believes has a similar consistency to Ranch.