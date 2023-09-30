WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match Set For Fastlane

A WWE Women's Championship match has been set for Fastlane coming up on October 7 and it was announced on "WWE SmackDown" it will be a triple threat match when IYO SKY defends her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Prior to Flair's match against Bayley on "SmackDown," "The Queen" grabbed a mic and asked what happened to the leader of Damage CNTRL. Flair then announced that she would be challenging SKY for the title after defeating Bayley.

Flair did defeat Bayley with a spear. Following the match, Bayley said Flair can't just cut to the front of the line for a title shot and said she was going to end Flair. Before Bayley could get the chance to jump Flair, Asuka's music hit and she ran down to the ring. Asuka and Flair sent Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai packing after they surrounded the ring.

Asuka said something in Japanese on the mic. Bayley responded, pretending to understand what "The Empress of Tomorrow" said, and stated that yes, Asuka could also have a title shot against SKY at Fastlane, making the match a triple threat. Flair and Asuka looked pleased in the ring, but SKY looked at the stable's leader in confusion.

Another match was made for Fastlane on Friday's episode of "SmackDown" when LA Knight signed the contract held by John Cena to take on the Bloodline in tag team action. Fastlane will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.