D'Angelo Family Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles In Fast-Paced Four-Way At No Mercy

The D'Angelo Family retained the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships in a wild fatal four-way bout during "NXT's" No Mercy premium live event on Saturday. "The Don" Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated The Creed Brothers, OTM, and Los Lotharios. The match was set up in a segment on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" where D'Angelo told all three teams they would be competing for the championships at No Mercy.

Only two men from any of the four teams were legal at a time during the No Mercy bout. Despite the rules of the match, it broke down quickly from the start and continued to go off the rails throughout. At one point, D'Angelo's knee blew out and the referee called for medical officials. As the match brawled on between the teams, D'Angelo was able to make it back out from backstage, taking out an official on his way down the ramp to rejoin the match. With "The Don" back in the match and all eight members in the ring, four superplexes were set up from all four turnbuckles, sending everyone crashing to the mat at the same time.

D'Angelo got the pin on Lucien Price, following Brutus Creed taking out many of the other stars on the outside with a Brutus Bomb, to end the match. The D'Angelo Family retained the tag team gold they have been holding since winning the belts from Gallus at the Great American Bash at the end of July.