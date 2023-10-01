Why Jim Ross Calls Bryan Danielson The 'MVP Of AEW'

AEW found themselves in a tricky situation last month, with the biggest star in the company and the face of Saturday night, CM Punk, fired after his second backstage incident in less than a year. Despite the negative publicity surrounding Punk's departure and the gaping hole it left on "AEW Collision," the promotion would pivot towards another locker room veteran in Bryan Danielson to fill the void. Since returning from a broken arm, "The American Dragon" has had two classic bouts with Ricky Starks and has become the new leader of AEW's weekend programming.

Speaking on the latest edition of "Grilling JR," legendary commentator Jim Ross praised the former WWE Champion and explained the importance of his work on and off the screen.

"He's probably the most valuable player in AEW right now, at least in my opinion," Ross said. "He's really taken on a huge role, a leadership role, and that's why I'm so blessed to be on Collision –- that's Bryan Danielson's show. He brings maturity and ideas and spirit... he's very important to everything that we do on Saturday nights especially. I don't know who's a better worker in the world than Bryan Danielson right now –- we're lucky to have him."

Ross would also hype up Sunday night's clash between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr., describing it as 'textbook' and a potential show-stealer at the first-ever AEW WrestleDream in Seattle, Washington. While his career as a full-time in-ring performer may be winding down, Danielson has remained a prominent fixture of AEW's weekly television and has been pushed as a main event-level star, whether it be as a heel alongside Blackpool Combat Club or as a solo babyface in his tussles with Starks and MJF.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.