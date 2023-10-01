Al Snow Opens Up About The Future Of Wrestlers On Netflix

During a recent episode of "Strictly Business," Al Snow discussed the impact of Netflix's "Wrestlers" on OVW's business.

"Probably for the last year-and-a-half, we've been slowly building an audience, and this couldn't have happened at a better time business-wise because we've not been knocking it out of the park, but more often than not, we've really started building a new audience," Snow said. "This was our first TV that not only did we sell out the building, but we had to turn people away for that episode of TV that we were filming."

Snow called the Netflix opportunity a "launching pad," but now their talent needs to be able to run with it. He also stated that as OVW continues to grow, they'll face new challenges like competing with other promotions over talent. Regarding a potential second season of "Wrestlers," Snow confirmed there have been conversations.

"There have been conversations," Snow revealed. "I think there's a 10-day window, a 14-day window, and a 28-day window. From what I understand, Netflix makes those decisions as far as a second season. I don't know a series that's done a 10 or even a rare few that's gotten the nod at a 14-day window. So we're on a holding pattern, wait and see if there will be a Season 2 or not. So I think they can get all the metrics and numbers to make that decision as to whether it warrants a Season 2 or not."

Considering the positive reaction to "Wrestlers" on social media, Snow would be really surprised if the show is not renewed. However, if they do receive the green light, Snow believes cameras will start rolling again right away.

