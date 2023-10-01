AEW WrestleDream 2023 Preview: What We Expect From Inaugural Event

AEW will honor the memory of Japanese wrestling Antonio Inoki at tonight's WrestleDream pay-per-view. The show, which will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, will feature stars from AEW, ROH, and NJPW. The event promises plenty of exciting in-ring action, but who will emerge victorious on the night?

One of the show's mostly hotly anticipated bouts is the dream match between NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson. Both performers are regarded as among the most elite technical wrestlers, and their singles match has been in the making for over a year.

MJF and Adam Cole's ROH World Tag Team Championship reign hasn't gotten off to the most positive start, either. Cole is currently injured, so his partner has been tasked with defending their gold against The Righteous in a handicap match. That won't be the only tag title match on the show either, as FTR will put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Aussie Open. The winning team's next challengers will also be determined tonight, as The Young Bucks, The Gunns, Lucha Brothers, and Orange Cassidy and Hook will collide in a four-way number one contender's match.

Elsewhere, "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will face each other in a grudge match. The pair have been at odds in recent weeks, and Strickland is determined to prove that he can be a main event player in AEW by defeating a former World Champion.

The show will also feature a grudge match, as Ricky Starks will take on Wheeler Yuta. Starks has been feuding with Danielson lately, and Yuta is in the corner of his Blackpool Combat Club associate. Starks must be considered the favorite here, especially now that he's paired up with Big Bill.