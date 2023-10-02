Becky Lynch Discusses Sharing The Ring With The Rock In 2019 On WWE SmackDown

Despite not wrestling a match since 2013, The Rock has made sporadic appearances to engage with some of his younger peers — Rusev/Miro, Bo Dallas, The New Day, The Wyatt Family, and most recently, Austin Theory. While most of those cameos ended with The Rock laying the smackdown on the heels, his appearance on the blue brand's 20th-anniversary show in October 2019 was for the purpose of shining a light on Becky Lynch — and beat up Baron Corbin in the process.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch thanked "The Great One" for taking time away from his busy schedule to give her the proverbial rub on WWE TV. While reflecting on the experience, "The Man" noted how comfortable The Rock made her feel during the impromptu segment that wasn't completely planned beforehand.

"I mean, look, when you're working with Dwayne, it's, well, one, it's so easy because anything you do gets a reaction and he's so good," Lynch said. "And he's so in tune with the energy of everyone, the entire universe — I think you can see that by how he's just, you know, taken over the world. But he also makes everybody feel so comfortable. And he wants everything to be the best. And he takes care of everybody that's around him."