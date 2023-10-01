Photo: WWE's Becky Lynch Shows Off Gnarly Wound Following NXT No Mercy

Becky Lynch may have retained the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship last night, but she didn't walk away unscathed. In the main event of "NXT" No Mercy, Lynch defended her title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match, which saw a wide variety of weapons on display. At some point, Lynch suffered a laceration to her arm — one that later required 11 stitches to close, according to Fightful Select.

Despite the brutal match stipulation, "The Man" seems to be in good spirits, commending her challenger for offering up a valiant effort against her, while also showing off the gnarly flesh wound she sustained in the process. "NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought [Tiffany Stratton] to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn't Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all – last slide is my arm," Lynch wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a nauseated-face emoji.

Stratton provided a reflection post of her own, showcasing images of their action-packed title match, which also saw Stratton bleed around her right temple. "Name an assignment I didn't understand," Stratton wrote to her Instagram. "I've always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different. The man [Becky Lynch] brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back, I said what I said and I'm not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later! Toodles."

Following her successful title defense against Stratton, Lynch is slated to defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," marking Nox's first "NXT" title shot since July 2020, when she challenged Io Shirai (aka IYO SKY) on an episode of "NXT."