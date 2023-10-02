The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Retain AEW Trios Titles On WrestleDream Zero Hour

The Acclaimed continued their reign as AEW Trios Champions on Sunday night, defeating the team of TMDK on the WrestleDream pre-show. In the last of four matches on the "Zero Hour" portion of the card, the team of Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn proved too strong for their opponents who were making a guest appearance from NJPW in a bid to honor the late great Antonio Inoki.

After plenty of back-and-forth at the Climate Pledge Arena, the reigning champs hit their respective finishers to earn a pinfall victory in an entertaining bout over Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicholls. The triumph was their fifth successful defense of the AEW Trios Titles in just 35 days as the champions.

Earlier on the pre-show, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Barnett in a gritty affair, while Luchasaurus toppled hometown hero Nick Wayne in front of his mother sitting in the front row. The main portion of WrestleDream kicked off on pay-per-view with MJF defending his ROH World Tag Team Titles in a two-on-one handicap match against The Righteous, with his partner Adam Cole sidelined due to an ankle injury.