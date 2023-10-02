AEW's Matt Hardy Explains Why Adam Cole's Injury Has Made Him Think

Matt Hardy and Adam Cole have a long-standing bond. When Hardy left WWE at the beginning of the 2010s, Cole welcomed Hardy to Ring of Honor and helped the former WWE United States Champion find his footing in the independent promotion, where Hardy developed the "Money" Matt Hardy persona. In the wake of yet another injury for Cole, Hardy is disappointed to see his friend on the injured list yet again.

"I am a huge, massive proponent of Adam Cole," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" about Cole, who broke his ankle on "AEW Grand Slam" requiring surgery. "Huge fan of Adam Cole ... it was heartbreaking to see how badly he was injured."

The veteran star believes the most tragic part is that Cole was in the middle of a main event storyline with AEW World Champion MJF, with whom Cole is the ROH World Tag Team Champion.

"They've just been television gold and it sucks that he gets hurt at this time," Hardy said. "But just knowing the creative process between those two, I'm sure they'll make the most of the situation and make things work." He believes that AEW does some of its most inventive thinking in situations like this.

"It makes you think and it makes you think out of the box, so that's a beneficial thing sometimes," Hardy explained. "The stuff they're doing is good, they've got a good story, and the stuff they've already built with Roddy [Strong] and the Kingdom fits right in."

Cole's tag partner MJF's resourcefulness has already paid off, as he was able to defend the ROH Tag titles in a handicap match at AEW WrestleDream, meaning the team's tag team journey might continue despite the injury.