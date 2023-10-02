AEW WrestleDream 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

AEW WrestleDream was all about two things — a tribute to the legendary Antonio Inoki and the first time the company had taken a pay-per-view to Seattle in their four-year existence. With some of the top stars in AEW hailing from the region and three of them being featured in marquee matches, the placement of the likes of Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson on the card left plenty of heads being scratched.

After four matches on the Zero Hour pre-show portion of the night at the Climate Pledge Arena and the main event of the show proper confirmed as hometown hero Darby Allin against Christian Cage, the smart decision would have been to kick things off with a hot match between one of the aforementioned Washington products in Strickland or Danielson. Instead, the decision-makers opted to slot a predictable two-one-handicap match between MJF and The Righteous for the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the top of the card, which is always one of the most important matches on any show as it sets the tone for the night as a whole.

With his partner and brochacho Adam Cole sidelined due to an ankle injury, the reigning AEW World Champion was forced to go it alone against Vincent and Dutch. Despite this, the result of the bout was never in any doubt whatsoever, with MJF retaining the belts on his own in what was essentially a comedy match. The crowd were into it to a certain extent, but the presentation — or lack thereof — for The Righteous on AEW programming likely made it hard for any fan to truly invest in the action.

AEW would have been far better served placing the hot singles feud of Strickland vs Hangman Adam Page or the dream bout between Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr in the show-opening clash, especially given the hard-hitting action that saw the leader of Mogul Embassy and the Blackpool Combat Club member both come away with well-earned victories. The opening four matches of the pay-per-view card failed to feature any Seattle-adjacent stars and outside of MJF, anyone who had been treated like a main-eventer in AEW, making for an overall flat first two hours of viewing.