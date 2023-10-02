How It Felt For Darby Allin To Be In The Ring With Edge And Sting At AEW WrestleDream

Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match to retain the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of last night's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. After that title clash had concluded, Adam Copeland (known as Edge during his time with WWE) made his AEW debut, coming to Allin and Sting's rescue after they were attacked by Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. Allin spoke about sharing the ring with Sting and Copeland during the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum.

"Being in the ring with those guys, it's a moment where it's like you can't really stop and smell the roses that much because I'm like, 'Woah. What a match that was.' It really took a lot out of me," Allin said. "But being in there and sharing that — I remember being such a fan of Adam [Copeland]. I told him this Friday night, I was like, 'The only wrestling shirt I felt cool wearing at school was the 'Rated-R Superstar' shirt.

"That's my goal with wrestling, is to have people be like, 'Yo, that guy. He's different. He doesn't embody what people think wrestling's about.' So it's cool. And I think Sting's the same exact way, so being in the ring with those guys and letting them share that moment with me is amazing. It's cool. I'm grateful for it."

During Allin's AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum appearance, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that Allin, Copeland, and Sting "have a thread that ties them together" as "darker, esoteric figures in the world of pro wrestling." Khan noted that seeing the three wrestlers in the ring together felt right to him.