Tony Khan Reveals What He Did To Try To Keep Newest WWE Recruit Jade Cargill In AEW

During last night's AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Tony Khan explained what he did to try and keep WWE's latest signing, Jade Cargill, in AEW. Cargill recently left AEW following the expiration of her contract.

"I knew Jade's [Cargill] contract had been ticking down, and we were talking about a new contract, and I was very interested in Jade coming back," Khan said. "And we were having a negotiation ... I made a very big offer, and I thought it was a very fair offer, and I think she was considering it, and then she asked for a bigger offer, and then I went up again. I kinda thought that was gonna do it, and then it didn't, which I was surprised because, to be honest, I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask."

When it came down to the final few weeks of her contract, Khan informed Cargill that if she didn't want to re-sign, then he would provide her with the best possible exit from the promotion. He went on to say that he enjoyed working with Cargill and that she is always welcome in the organization. Cargill's final match in AEW was broadcast on the September 15 episode of "AEW Rampage," where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Champion. Cargill became the inaugural AEW TBS Champion in January 2022 and held the gold for 508 days.

WWE confirmed last week that Cargill had inked a multi-year deal with the promotion and had begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It's currently unclear if Cargill will be debuting on WWE's main roster or on the "WWE NXT" developmental brand. Shawn Michaels, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, recently said that the 31-year-old is "tailor-made" for WWE.