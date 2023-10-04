Jim Ross Explains The Importance Of WWE's Hall Of Fame Rings

AEW commentator Jim Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame more than 15 years ago, joining the likes of Andre the Giant, Killer Kowalski, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and many others. Each Hall of Fame member receives a ring when they're inducted, and Ross elaborated on the importance of those rings on a recent episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR."

"Sometimes it's hard to evaluate and to describe these Hall of Fame rings," Ross said. "I got one [in] 2007 and I wear it on TV every week. I wear it when I'm out and about. I'm proud of it, and happy to have it."

Joining Ross in the 2007 class of inductees were Dusty Rhodes, Curt Hennig, Jerry Lawler, The Sheik, Nick Bockwinkel, Mr. Fuji, and The Wild Samoans. Ross made a point to say that he was happy WWE acknowledged him in such a way. The veteran commentator's relief makes sense considering the somewhat rocky history between Ross and some company officials at times, including Vince McMahon.

Ross served as a commentator for WWE from 1993 until 2013, and again part-time in 2017 and 2018, with various breaks within that period. After WWE decided not to renew Ross' contract in 2013, the veteran went on to do English commentary for New Japan Pro-Wrestling until his WWE return. In 2019, after the expiration of his last WWE contract, it was announced that Ross would be signing a lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling. Since then, Ross has served as one of AEW's primary commentators, though he has taken on a reduced role over the last 16 months.