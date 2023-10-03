Why Bully Ray Says Re-Uniting Edge And Christian In AEW Is 'A No-Brainer'

Christian Cage acted like he had seen a ghost when his best friend, Adam Copeland, charged down the ramp during the concluding moments of AEW WrestleDream this past Sunday. Cage handed a chair to his former tag partner to help him attack Sting and Darby Allin, but the "Rated-R Superstar" instead attacked Cage's associates, landing a chair shot on Nick Wayne and then spearing Luchasaurus.

While the segment did not establish the two Canadians being at odds, Edge shaking hands with Sting and Allin could be a sign of him and Cage coming to blows down the road. On Monday's "Busted Open," Bully Ray explained why it would be in AEW's best interest to eventually re-unite Edge and Cage once they settle their differences.

"It's a no-brainer that wrestling fans would like to see Edge and Christian on the same page again," Ray said. "And I think wrestling fans are going to be clamoring for the day that they can see Edge and Christian standing across the ring from The Hardys one more time ... You don't have to get to that for quite some time — to think that you have that in your back pocket and you can play that hand in a year down the road, provided everyone stays healthy."

Ray believes AEW must stick with Edge as a singles performer through the first year before pulling the trigger on a reunion with Cage, which he says could lead to "arenas being sold out" and fans reacting with "This is awesome" chants purely for nostalgic reasons. "There is a lot to do with Edge — all these singles stories before you get to the fantasy stuff [with Christian]. That is a huge positive for AEW right now," Ray added.

While an E&C reunion could happen eventually, Edge will go one-on-one with Christian's ally Luchasaurus on the October 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite."