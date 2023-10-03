Bully Ray & Mark Henry Break Down Former WWE Star Adam Copeland's AEW Debut

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that Copeland will be working a full-time schedule with AEW moving forward. Henry spoke about Copeland's new AEW schedule while discussing the "Rated-R Superstar" on the "Busted Open Radio" show.

"Adam [Copeland] said that he wanted to work Samoa Joe, that he wanted to work Claudio Castagnoli," Henry said. "All of those people are on different shows, so that means he's gonna have to work both tours, and he's gonna have to work all the shows ... The important thing is how you're used, and we have that question [looming] with a lot of wrestlers ... I want to see how Adam is used on all these shows.

"Is Adam gonna come and be the litmus test? 'Listen. I'm here at AEW. I'm a fan, but I also love wrestling, and I wanna see the wrestling business in a better place, and I'm gonna challenge you. So, Luchasaurus, that being said, I'm in my gear. Bring your a** to the ring, and we'll see if you can live up.' And have him be a challenge. Have him be somebody that makes the business better. He said he wanted to make the business better and work to make AEW a bigger deal, right? Those were his words. So that means he's gonna try and influence the business behind the scenes, not just in the ring."

Copeland is set to make his first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday night. The WWE Hall of Famer has filed for several new trademarks, including "Ledgend," Iconoclast," "The Rogue," and "Cope," which will presumably be used during his tenure with AEW. Copeland said he joined AEW because he felt that he and WWE had outgrown each other. His contract with WWE expired at the end of September.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.