Konnan Pitches Current AEW Star As Future Opponent For Bron Breakker On WWE NXT

Wardlow has not been seen on AEW television since the debut of "AEW Collision" back in June, during which he lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. This has led to question marks over his long-term future with the company. With Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. having recently made the move to WWE, "Mr. Mayhem's" name is one fans have discussed as possibly doing the same, and that could lead to an interesting match.

Bron Breakker is someone Wardlow has drawn comparisons to due to the intensity that both men bring to the ring, and seeing the two collide is something that has piqued Konnan's interest. "I wouldn't mind, instead of booking him like Bron Breakker just bringing him in against Bron Breakker," Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100."

Breakker and Wardlow began getting pushed heavily by their respective promotions around the same time, with Breakker becoming one of the top stars in "WWE NXT" while Wardlow gained a lot of opportunities in AEW. However, over time Wardlow's role in AEW has diminished, which he admitted has left him feeling depressed. Meanwhile, Breakker continues to be a prominent star for the black and gold brand, even while not being in the title scene. When it comes to Wardlow's future there are a lot of uncertainties after such a long period out of the ring. However, Tony Khan recently insisted that Wardlow is very much still part of the company, but he did not provide an update on when fans can expect to see him on television again.

