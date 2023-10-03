Shane Douglas Thinks Recently Released WWE Star Was 'Vastly Underused'

Nearly two weeks have passed since WWE made cuts to its roster, with names such as Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, and others being released. One of the more high-profile terminations was Dolph Ziggler, a former World Heavyweight Champion and one of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars at the time.

Letting Ziggler go was a bad call, according to "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. On the latest episode of "Franchise University," the well-traveled ring veteran offered his thoughts on what he saw as the misuse of Ziggler over the years.

"I've been a big Dolph fan for a long time," Douglas said. "He was really vastly underused in my belief." Comparing Ziggler to Shawn Michaels, Douglas felt Ziggler's WWE run was often hampered by WWE being too inconsistent with his push.

"I'm not privy to their dressing room, the things that go on, but it always seemed to me from afar ... he'd be getting a little bit of a push, and all of a sudden he would disappear for two or three months," Douglas added. "And to me, that was the entirety of his career, this herky-jerky 'We'll see you for a little bit, we won't see you.'"

"And to me, a guy with that kind of extensive amateur background, those earmarks that he had that were very reminiscent of Shawn Michaels at a younger age and the fact that he was so telegenic ...That it just never [happened], it boggled my mind," he continued. "Like Steve Austin said, 'If Vince wants you over, he'll strap a rocket to your ass.' And I don't ever recall seeing that with Dolph. But I think this could be a boon to AEW, and I'm curious to see what Dolph does now."

