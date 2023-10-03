Backstage Update On Reported NXT Plans For Former WWE Talent Mustafa Ali

Shawn Michaels recently said he was shocked by the release of Mustafa Ali, and a new report from Fightful Select makes it clear that "The Heartbreak Kid" had big plans for the former Retribution leader. According to the report, Ali was set to win the "WWE NXT" North American Championship at No Mercy on September 30.

Ali was originally slated to cost Dragon Lee the North American Championship match that took place before No Mercy, leading to a Triple Threat Match at the Premium Live Event where Ali was set to stand victorious. Ali's surprise release, which coincided with a flood of other main roster releases, including fellow "NXT" featured talent Dana Brooke, led to Trick Williams quickly being slotted into a match with North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, and Ali's misfortune was Williams' benefit, as Trick was victorious against "Dirty Dom," winning the title.

Ali asked for his release over a year ago, and WWE initially refused, but now Ali is set to be a free agent in 2024. Michaels spoke highly of Ali after his release, believing that his time in "NXT" had prepared him to succeed outside WWE. Ali had been hopeful about his future in WWE, earlier this year saying he wanted to tell a "real story" in the company, and he was seemingly on the verge of doing that on "NXT." The North American Title run would've been Ali's first, as the popular superstar never held gold in WWE, despite numerous repackagings and scrapped pitches.