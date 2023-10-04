Rob Van Dam Discusses 'Full Circle Moment' From AEW Collision Appearance

Following his loss to Jack Perry on "AEW Dynamite" in early August, Rob Van Dam returned to AEW for a match on the September 23 episode of "Collision." On this occasion, RVD teamed up with FTW Champion HOOK to face Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

During a recent episode of the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD explained the special significance of this appearance, which took place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"I heard a bunch of times that day, after I heard it the first time, that Tazz and I teamed in that same building, the Van Andel Arena, [22] years earlier," RVD said. "So a full circle moment for the Tazz family and RVD, so pretty cool piece of history. Somebody said that in the daytime, and then I heard it 5 or 6 times, and it became one of the things to remember about the day. And I love that in the picture that went out on social media of myself and Hook that they caught [me] folding my arms and doing a sound. I just love that everyone automatically knew that that was an impression. I channeled my Tazz and everybody recognized it."

The aforementioned arena once showcased a tag team match featuring RVD and HOOK's father, Tazz, during an episode of "WWE Raw" in August 2001, where they took on the pairing of Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle.

Despite RVD and Tazz's loss in 2001, RVD eventually found some redemption, as he and HOOK emerged victorious on "Collision" 21 years later. The Hall of Famer, a native of the nearby Battle Creek area, later noted that he received a warm response from the Grand Rapids crowd as well.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.