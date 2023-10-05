Shawn Michaels Provides An Update On NXT Europe

Upon the disbanding of "WWE NXT UK" in August 2023, WWE announced plans to expand the brand into "NXT Europe," aiming to establish a broader pipeline between the company and wrestling talent across Europe. While "NXT Europe" was initially expected to launch in 2023, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque later stated that the merger between WWE and UFC had altered the project's timeline.

In a new update from Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, WWE is now hoping to have "NXT Europe" up and running in 2024.

"On 'NXT Europe,' [I'm] obviously looking forward to that, but from my standpoint, [I'm] still waiting to find out," Michaels said on the "NXT" No Mercy media call. "Obviously I think we're all very excited that at least now we can start getting that underway and hopefully, again, bringing it to everybody I think as [Triple H] mentioned in 2024. But right now, I'm a soldier that's just waiting on marching orders, but I'm definitely ready to go."

Following the dissolution of "NXT UK," a number of stars were released from their contracts, while others were transferred over to the "NXT" brand in the United States. Notable "NXT UK" alumni to make the jump over to "NXT" included Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang), and current "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov. When assessing the performances of the former "NXT UK" stars, Michaels noted that their integration into the "NXT" product has been "flawless."

