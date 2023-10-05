Mick Foley Praises WWE Star's 'Gutsy Move,' Says She Has A Big Upside

Shotzi has been gaining more opportunities and television time on "WWE SmackDown" as of late, and it isn't just the fans enjoying her push, as Mick Foley is also a big supporter. However, it isn't just for her in-ring work that Foley appreciates Shotzi, as he praised her personally for why she changed her hairstyle.

"I know she cut all her hair off right, to honor her sister and that's a gutsy move," he said on "Foley Is Pod." While WWE pushed Shotzi's haircut as part of her storyline against Bayley, the reality was that she cut it to be in solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemotherapy as she battles cancer. However, Foley is also a big fan of her from a performance perspective as well, believing that she has a great character. He even wanted to see her win the Royal Rumble several years ago, showcasing how much he believes in her, as Foley felt that would be a big proclamation of WWE's belief in her as a performer.

"I don't know why they took the tank away from her. Man, they could've done more with her and it looks like they are doing more now," he said. "I think she's great, personally, I love the Blackheart name, Shotzi is still a cool name ... I think she's somebody that has a big upside."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Foley Is Pod" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.