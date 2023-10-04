Tony Schiavone Says 'God Bless' AEW's Darby Allin, Doesn't Know His Condition

AEW star Darby Allin is known for putting his body through the ringer, and that was on full display this past Sunday at AEW WrestleDream. Allin competed in the brutal main event against Christian Cage and later attended the post-show media scrum with his arm in a sling. The former TNT Champion let everyone in attendance know that he would be headed to a nearby hospital after the scrum to get checked out. Speaking on his podcast, "What Happened When," AEW commentator Tony Schiavone shared his reaction to one of the most outrageous spots involving Allin from Sunday's main event.

"When I saw Darby the other night hit the steps, I'm thinking, 'God bless you, Darby, but in 30 years — 20 years — those things will come back to haunt you," Schiavone said. "Take a look at Mick Foley, right? ... Hulk Hogan's had a hard time getting around, from what I understand."

Schiavone's co-host Conrad Thompson then asked the commentator to give some more of his thoughts on the staircase moment in the two-out-of-three-falls match. The spot saw Cage drop Allin onto the steel steps multiple times, with Cage seemingly altering the original approach of dropping him from the ring apron and moving to the ground before using the stairs.

"Go back and watch any show of ours, and you could like at that and say that match would've been fine without that bump," Schiavone continued. "They do it for the fan reaction. That's what drives them. ... I get caught up in it, too — the excitement of it. But sometimes I sit back and I wonder — how many dives do we actually need in a show?"

Before moving on, Schiavone also noted that he did not have any update on Allin's condition coming out of WrestleDream.