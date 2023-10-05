Why Kevin Sullivan Believes WWE Letting Adam Copeland Leave For AEW Was A Big Mistake

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan thinks WWE is going to regret not holding on to WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

"He still looks in incredible shape," Sullivan said on "Tuesdays With The Taskmaster" after Copeland's AEW debut. "Maybe I'm turning into a dinosaur, but I like to see guys look [like him] and not like the guys that do my lawn."

Sullivan also thinks Copeland's passion is still burning, as he terrified the former Dungeon of Doom leader.

"He had this intensity in his face that it almost looked ... like a psychopath," Sullivan said. "I can buy into 'This guy's gonna kill a guy.'"

Sullivan went on to say that WWE penny-pinchers overlooked Copeland's value to the company, noting that the former WWE Champion was well-liked by management. Sullivan even suggested WWE will lose more money on PPVs and other revenues due to the absence of the former Edge than they will save by not paying him.

"They certainly blew this one," Sullivan said matter of factly.

Copeland has signed with AEW full-time and will be addressing the crowd on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," ahead of his AEW in-ring debut on October 10 against Luchasauarus on a special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite." While Sullivan thinks WWE will be kicking themselves for letting "The Rated-R Superstar" go, Copeland says he holds no ill-will towards WWE, recently calling his final match with Sheamus one of his favorites in his lengthy tenure with Vince McMahon's promotion.