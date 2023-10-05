Mickie James Explains How She Can Relates To AEW's Adam Copeland On 'Freedom'

Kris Kristofferson once wrote, "Freedom is just another word for 'nothing left to lose," and that's something Mickie James knows all too well. The former WWE Women's Champion found herself on her own (like a rolling stone) before reinventing herself as "Hardcore Country" in Impact Wrestling, leading to returns to WWE both as a contracted superstar and as a special cameo, most recently appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble while still holding the Impact Knockout Women's Championship. So James was thrilled for WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland,when he made his debut at AEW WrestleDream on October 1.

"I can understand when Adam says, 'Oh, the freedom,' because I have so much freedom in Impact," James said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "And that's a reason why I stay and I love, is because of the freedom."

According to James, people's priorities change when they have children, and she understands why Copeland would have a hard time keeping up with WWE's hectic schedule while raising his children with his wife, Beth Phoenix.

"I'm sure that the AEW schedule is demanding, but I'm sure it's not as demanding as WWE's schedule," James hedged, noting that each wrestling company's schedule has different demands. James understands the push-and-pull dynamic of wanting to spend time with one's children while also still loving being an active wrestler.

Copeland has reportedly signed on with AEW full-time, meaning he will be a regular participant in AEW's weekly schedule, with his first official match happening on Oct. 10 during AEW's special "Title Tuesday" episode of "Dynamite." He has wrestled a total of eight WWE matches in the last calendar year.