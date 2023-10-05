Wardlow Returns On AEW Dynamite After Being Off TV For More Than Three Months

Wardlow is officially back in AEW.

On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Wardlow made his long-awaited return to AEW programming and defeated Griff Garrison in quick fashion. He wasted no time in going after Garrison, firing off stomps on him in the corner and executing five powerbombs in a Powerbomb Symphony before the referee sounded the bell and stopped the match.

This marks the first time Wardlow has competed in the ring since losing the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus on the inaugural episode of "AEW Collision" on June 17, effectively ending his third reign. His first run as titleholder occurred between July and November of 2022, while his second came in March of this year.

Wardlow first appeared in AEW in November 2019 and made his in ring debut in February 2020 in a Steel Cage match against Cody Rhodes. Aside from being a three time TNT Champion, Wardlow is a former member of The Pinnacle and the short-lived "WarJoe" tag team with current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.