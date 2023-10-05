Jake Roberts Comments On Recent WWE Mass Releases, Says It Was Easier In His Day

Last month, WWE released more than 20 superstars, including the likes of Matt Riddle, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, and Emma, besides several other prospective superstars who were training at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Subsequently, many former and current wrestlers sent out encouraging words to the released stars, imploring them to pick up the pieces and work the indie circuit to try and win over bigger promoters.

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared some of those same sentiments, reminding the released stars that they can still make a name for themselves outside the WWE umbrella.

"Brother, it happens, man," Roberts said on his "The Snake Pit" podcast. "It's an evil f—ing business, you know? But, hey, look at it this way: it might be your biggest break. You never know."

While Roberts didn't directly reference the likes of Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, who underwent career rebirths following their WWE releases, he suggested that today's wrestlers have a lot more avenues to remain in the spotlight not wrestling for a big promotion such as WWE. As such, Roberts believes today's wrestlers can capitalize on those opportunities and get themselves back on the radar of WWE, or even join promotions such as AEW or IMPACT.

"Guys, start over, man," Roberts stressed. "I guess it was a lot easier for me because back in my day, we started over every time we moved from territory to territory. So, you had to learn how to fit in. Well, there's still a place for you guys in wrestling — it's just not with WWE. Look around you, you'll see what I'm talking about. You'll get it."

Many industry veterans have urged AEW to rope in Ziggler and Benjamin, both of whom are currently serving their 90-day non-compete clauses as part of their WWE contracts.